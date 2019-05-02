Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota governor signs repeal of marital rape exemption

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill repealing a Minnesota law that prevented prosecutors from filing rape charges against people accused of sexually assaulting their spouses.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 3:27 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill repealing a Minnesota law that prevented prosecutors from filing rape charges against people accused of sexually assaulting their spouses.

Looking on as Walz signed the bill Thursday was Jenny Teeson. The Andover woman went public after prosecutors dropped a felony charge against her now ex-husband, who drugged her and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious. He served just 30 days in jail for invasion of privacy.

Walz praised Teeson's courage and persistence in changing what he called "an antiquated and shameful law."

Minnesota is one of 17 states still allowing some form of the so-called marital rape exemption.

Teeson says she plans to user her platform to spread her story to other states and hopes it helps others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping small businesses thrive

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Image

Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Image

Weiss murder trial continues

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Community Events