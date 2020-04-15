ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order cutting his salary and the pay of members of his administration.
Executive Order 20-36 institutes a 10 percent salary cut for the Governor, the position of Chief of Staff, and cabinet agency commissioners. A hiring freeze on all executive branch positions was implemented on April 13 by Minnesota Management and Budget agency.
This executive order takes effect immediately.
Related Content
- Minnesota governor cuts his salary
- Future of Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor
- Iowa Governor unveils tax cut plan
- Freeborn County Sheriff Seeks Salary Increase
- Freeborn County Sheriff wins battle over salary
- Reaction to Rochester city council salaries
- Minnesota governor to name Franken's replacement Wednesday
- Minnesota Governor to undergo back surgery
- Minnesota misses the cut for new Amazon HQ
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils tax bill with income tax cut
Scroll for more content...