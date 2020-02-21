Minnesota governor considers recycler permit hold after fire

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP-TV) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is considering placing a 30-day hold on a metal recycling company's permit after a smoky fire that burned for days.
Walz said Friday he is looking at ways to hold Northern Metals responsible for pollution caused by this week's fire at its plant in Becker.
Walz told an audience that he does not trust Northern Metals “to do the right thing.”
KMSP-TV reports Walz said state regulators would make the decision on a 30-day hold. Police say initial air tests have found no hazardous chemicals. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
