Minnesota giving storm, flood victims more time to file their state taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue is giving people affected by March’s flooding or April’s winter storm more time to file their taxes.

This applies to individuals and businesses in the following counties: Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Anoka, Beltrami, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Isanti, Jackson, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lyon, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Taxpayers in those areas, as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, and Upper Sioux Community, have until April 22 to file Minnesota state tax returns without penalty or interest.

For questions call:

Individual Income Tax: 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094

Business Income Taxes (Corporation Franchise Tax, Partnership Tax, S Corporation Tax, Estate Tax, Fiduciary Tax): 651-556-3075

Withholding Tax: 651-282-9999 or 1-800-657-3594

Special Taxes: 651-556-3022

MinnesotaCare Taxes: 651-282-5533

General Information: 651-556-3000