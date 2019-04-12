Clear
BREAKING NEWS: A man is in custody after witnesses say he threw a child from a third floor Mall of America balcony Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota giving storm, flood victims more time to file their state taxes

Residents of 54 counties have until April 22 to file.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue is giving people affected by March’s flooding or April’s winter storm more time to file their taxes.

This applies to individuals and businesses in the following counties: Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Anoka, Beltrami, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Houston, Isanti, Jackson, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lyon, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Taxpayers in those areas, as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, and Upper Sioux Community, have until April 22 to file Minnesota state tax returns without penalty or interest.

For questions call:

Individual Income Tax: 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094

Business Income Taxes (Corporation Franchise Tax, Partnership Tax, S Corporation Tax, Estate Tax, Fiduciary Tax): 651-556-3075

Withholding Tax: 651-282-9999 or 1-800-657-3594

Special Taxes: 651-556-3022

MinnesotaCare Taxes: 651-282-5533

General Information: 651-556-3000

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School day legislation forgives some snow days

Image

Trout fishing season preparations underway

Image

Thousands still without power

Image

Thousands still without power

Image

Warming shelters open in North Iowa

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Community Events