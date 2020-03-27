Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

NORTHFIELD, Minnesota - Each year, the Minnesota Girl's Basketball All-Star Series hosts the top players in the state for a series of games. This year it they won't take place because of the Coronavirus, but the organization is still finding a way to highlight their players.

On their Twitter account, the series is recognizing each of the players, 41 overall in Minnesota, and their high school careers. All-Star Committee Chair Michelle Goodman said highlighting the girls was a good way to give back to the players who have missed so much due to Covid-19.

"We had made the decision to still announce them on Twitter and make it a big deal for them just to recognize them because they are the top players in the state and they should give as much recognition as they can," Goodman said. "I think it is a good way for them to still celebrate themselves and all they've accomplished through the years."