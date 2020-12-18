Minnesota getting less of COVID-19 vaccine than expected

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota will be getting less of the COVID-19 vaccine than it expected, at least right away.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says they’re getting weekly projects from the federal government about how much of the vaccine the state will be getting. She says they were initially expecting to get 58,000 for the week starting December 21 but that has now been reduced to 33,150 doses. Ehresmann says the reduction is being blamed on “manufacturing fluctuations.”

The State Of Iowa announced on Wednesday it was also seeing its expected shipments of coronavirus vaccine reduced.

Ehresman says all 25 “hub sites” in Minnesota should receive a shipment of vaccine by the end of Friday and can begin shipping it out to facilities in their area. She also says 947 healthcare workers in Minnesota have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.