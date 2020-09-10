Minnesota psychiatrist gets 5 years in prison for assaulting patient

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend five years behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating.

Thirty-nine-year-old Gavin Meany was sentenced Wednesday in Dakota County District Court where he had earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact.

The female victim told investigators last year that she had been abused for five years by Meany who she was seeing for past sexual trauma and an eating disorder.

The St. Louis Park allegations have led to separate charges in Hennepin County.