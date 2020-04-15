Minnesota gets $1 billion to pay for pandemic response

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota received $1 billion Wednesday from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Governor Tim Walz says that money will help the state pay for responding to the pandemic.

“The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments, and first responders as we work together to keep Minnesotans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Walz. “This critical federal funding will help support Minnesota’s state and local governments as we continue our efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Minnesota.”

The total Minnesota received Wednesday as $1,093,413,660. The state expects to receive roughly the same amount again by April 24, for a total of $2.187 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“This is an important first step from the federal government as Minnesota responds to COVID-19 in a fiscally responsible manner,” says Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget.