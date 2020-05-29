Minnesota four deaths shy of 1,000 due to coronavirus

New deaths: - 29

Total deaths: - 996. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 811

New cases: - 590

Total cases: - 23,531. Number of health care workers: 2,603

Total approximate number of completed tests: 233,873

Patients no longer needing isolation: 16,930

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,936

Hospitalized as of today: 592

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 259

