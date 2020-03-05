Minnesota flu deaths spike with 28 more reported

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of flu-related deaths in Minnesota has soared by over 30%.

The Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report from the state’s Department of Health says 95 deaths have been associated with the flu as of February 29. That’s up from 67 deaths as of February 22. There were also another 349 flu-related hospitalizations for the week ending on February 29, bringing the total for this flu season to 3,254.

The weekly report continues to show Minnesota is having a low death rate this flu season while having a relatively high number of hospitalizations. For example, there were a total of 95 deaths for the 2018-2019 flu season but was with just 2,543 hospitalizations. With 11 weeks to go in this flu season, Minnesota has already matched that death total but with 711 more hospitalizations.

In the 2017-2018 flu season, Minnesota saw a similar rate of hospitalization but with a death rate more than twice as bad.

Graphs courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health