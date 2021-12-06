Minnesota fisherman smashes a 50-plus year old record

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has a new biggest muskie.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Nolan Sprengeler caught the 55 pound, 14 ounce muskellunge on November 22 at Mille Lacs Lake. The DNR says Sprengeler and friends were planning to fish the afternoon until moonrise, around 8 pm, but delays due to low water and frozen access meant they eventually broke ice to get Sprengeler’s boat in the water after sunset.

“On our last spot of the evening at about 9 p.m., I felt a tap on the end of my line. I fought the fish to the boat and Kevin Kray netted it for me. The fish measured 57.75 inches by 29 inches,” says Sprengeler. “After trying to revive the fish for about an hour we realized she wasn’t going to make it. We made the decision to bring the fish in to get weighed on a certified scale.”

The DNR says Sprengeler brought the fish to be weighed on a certified scale with witnesses on November 23, had it identified at a DNR Fisheries office, and then dropped off his catch with a taxidermist.

The previous record was a 54-pound muskie caught from Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.

