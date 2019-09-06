ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three dozen first responders and 15 ambulances from Minnesota are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Tim Walz authorized the emergency response when North Carolina asked for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states.
The first responders are divided into three teams which each include five ambulances, five paramedics, five emergency medical technicians, a team leader and a logistics support leader. North Carolina Emergency Management will direct the teams' mission once they arrive in the state. Walz expected the personnel to depart Friday.
The Metro Region EMS System is leading the effort. The teams also include first responders from Ringdahl EMS, Fergus Falls, HealthEast, Allina and North Memorial.
Related Content
- Minnesota first responders head for North Carolina
- Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa chase
- North Carolina man pleads guilty to Freeborn County sex crime
- Vikings take North Carolina's Bradbury in NFL draft
- Two dead, four wounded in North Carolina college shooting
- Police: Minnesota first responders save six who overdosed
- Minnesota's new DHS head vows to rebuild trust
- Air quality warning across North Iowa & Southern Minnesota
- Peak alert for North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- North Iowa couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair