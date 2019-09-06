Minnesota first responders head for North Carolina

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three dozen first responders and 15 ambulances from Minnesota are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Tim Walz authorized the emergency response when North Carolina asked for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states.

The first responders are divided into three teams which each include five ambulances, five paramedics, five emergency medical technicians, a team leader and a logistics support leader. North Carolina Emergency Management will direct the teams' mission once they arrive in the state. Walz expected the personnel to depart Friday.

The Metro Region EMS System is leading the effort. The teams also include first responders from Ringdahl EMS, Fergus Falls, HealthEast, Allina and North Memorial.