Clear

Minnesota first responders head for North Carolina

The first responders are divided into three teams which each include five ambulances, five paramedics, five emergency medical technicians, a team leader and a logistics support leader.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:55 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three dozen first responders and 15 ambulances from Minnesota are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Tim Walz authorized the emergency response when North Carolina asked for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states.

The first responders are divided into three teams which each include five ambulances, five paramedics, five emergency medical technicians, a team leader and a logistics support leader. North Carolina Emergency Management will direct the teams' mission once they arrive in the state. Walz expected the personnel to depart Friday.

The Metro Region EMS System is leading the effort. The teams also include first responders from Ringdahl EMS, Fergus Falls, HealthEast, Allina and North Memorial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at how Mason City can grow

Image

Kindness Rocks

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An active pattern returns this weekend

Image

Recovering after Dorian

Image

Real Men Wear Pink

Image

Charley Western Bridge replacement update

Image

Field of Flags

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/5

Image

Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Community Events