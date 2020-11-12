Minnesota firefighters were just granted $400,000 to help with advanced training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The non-profit, Minnesota Firefighters Initiative provides firefighters all across the state with resources they need to deal with issues like, cardiac disease, emotional trauma and cancer.

There are about 20,000 firefighters in Minnesota and 93% of them are either part-time or volunteer firefighters. So that means a lot of these men and women don't have access to a lot of the built-in institutional support when things happen. The organization has been around for almost 5 years now after a handful of firefighters realized how many funerals of their colleagues they were attending. This year, they received a $400,000 grant from the state of Minnesota to up the quality of training they provide to fire departments.

The president of Minnesota Firefighters Initiative, George Esbensen, explained firefighters die by suicide at about two times the rate of the general population. He said the more fire departments that get trained with these main pillars, the better chance they have at preventing that from happening. "Prevention is always the best thing, so we never have to get to the reactive part where as, 'now I have cancer or have emotional trauma in a very serious way and I'm trying to treat it,'" explained Esbensen. "So prevention is our key."

If the men and women at fire departments don't have the resources they need to stay healthy both mentally and physically, then they can't do their job effectively, which is of course helping out the community. "They respond to other people's very worst days and that's where you get this cumulative effect. Then you have a culture of don't talk about it and then you have organizations that can't or won't support them when they're having difficulties and sometimes the culture of the fire service doesn't promote that," explained Esbensen. "Then on top of that, COVID has not helped mental health in this country or any country at all."

Fire departments across the state can register to get this training done completely free. Between 2018 and 2019, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative was able to train about 8,000 firefighters in the state.