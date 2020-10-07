Minnesota firefighters return home after battling Oregon wildfires

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota firefighters are back home and sharing their experiences after battling wildfires on the frontline in Oregon.

For two weeks firefighters from Brainerd, Eden Prairie and Spring Lake, among others, fought back flames. Officials in Oregon requested 10 task force teams from around the county to help with response efforts through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Gov. Tim Walz approved the mission for two Minnesota teams made up of 29 firefighters and nine firetrucks.

Brainerd firefighter Dave Cox says fighting the fires in steep mountain terrain was different than what the crew was typically used to.

“It is a different than what we’re used to around here. The trees are really big and the stumps will burn for quite a long time too so that is one of the things we worked on for a really long time. We'd work on digging up some of these stumps and 20 feet away would be the roots on fire."

However, Cox says they all had a great support team throughout the experience.

He added, “All the way out there in our caravan out there people were clapping, honking horns, giving us the thumbs up. While we were out there people would come up to us and say ‘thank you’, there were signs out there saying ‘thank you’.

The teams left on Sept.15th and returned on Sept. 29th. They spent several days recovering before sharing their experiences from Eden Prairie Fire Station #1.