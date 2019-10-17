Minnesota fire report shows cooking cause of most fires

ROCHESTER, Minn- The numbers are in from the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office.

Last year there were nearly 13,000 fires across the state.

K.C Clark has been a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department for 10 years.

He says 77 percent of fires they respond to are structures fires and of that number 45 percent of the structure fires were caused by cooking. He says as we go into the holiday season he wants people to keep this in mind.

"We want people to practice look while you cook,” Clark said.

He says it's important to keep things like oven mittens and napkins away from the stove because they can easily catch on fire.

"For grease fires, you want to put a lid on that grease fire and turn the burner off,” Clark said.

He suggests keeping a fire extinguisher by the door and away from the stove.