Clear

Minnesota fire report shows cooking cause of most fires

Last year there were nearly 13,000 fires across the state.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The numbers are in from the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office.
Last year there were nearly 13,000 fires across the state.

K.C Clark has been a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department for 10 years.
He says 77 percent of fires they respond to are structures fires and of that number 45 percent of the structure fires were caused by cooking. He says as we go into the holiday season he wants people to keep this in mind.

"We want people to practice look while you cook,” Clark said.

He says it's important to keep things like oven mittens and napkins away from the stove because they can easily catch on fire.

"For grease fires, you want to put a lid on that grease fire and turn the burner off,” Clark said.

He suggests keeping a fire extinguisher by the door and away from the stove.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Image

MEA Break & college visits

Image

Nelson's Winter Forecast Outlook 2019-2020

Community Events