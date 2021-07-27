Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

The Minnesota State Legislature eliminated the statute of limitations for sexual assault.

The move came after the Legislature's first special session.

Sexual assaults used to have a six-year reporting time limit unless DNA was involved.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said he believes the change in the statute will help victims.

"We want our victims to be healthy and to be ready for what is going to come and so it takes the pressure off but I think it ultimately will make for better cases. Ultimately it will make for better dispositions or closures in those types of cases. At the end of the day, this is going to be a great thing for victims," Ostrem said.

Cases starting on or after September 15, when the new law goes into effect, will apply to the statute change.