Minnesota elementary students find body in woods of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a group of elementary school students and teachers in Duluth found a body of a person in the woods near their school.
Police say the students found the body Friday morning. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports that the students were told the body was a Halloween decoration.
Parents were notified that mental health professionals and social workers were at the school Friday to provide help to anyone who needed it.
