Clear

Minnesota elementary students find body in woods of Duluth

Parents were notified that mental health professionals and social workers were at the school Friday to provide help to anyone who needed it.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 5:29 PM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a group of elementary school students and teachers in Duluth found a body of a person in the woods near their school.

Police say the students found the body Friday morning. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports that the students were told the body was a Halloween decoration.

Parents were notified that mental health professionals and social workers were at the school Friday to provide help to anyone who needed it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain will usher in the seasons biggest cool down yet.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Image

Rochester LGBT pride 2019

Image

Building shed

Image

Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West

Image

Weather forecast 9/28

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Community Events