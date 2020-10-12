Minnesota educator survey results show teachers are more stressed than ever before

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Teachers are facing many difficulties with COVID-19, and according to a survey, it's not going well.

About 9,700 Minnesota educators took a survey about how the school year is going.

The president of Education Minnesota Denise Specht says many educators feel very overwhelmed and stressed.

She also says about thirty percent of educators are thinking about quitting or retiring, which is significantly higher than normal for this time of year.

"If thirty percent of them decided they've had enough, they just can't do this anymore, then I don't know how we are going to fill those positions, especially in a pandemic. So that really worries me," Specht says.

The school district really needs to focus on what's important and what needs to be done to help reduce stresses for teachers, she adds.

"I hope that school districts all across the state are sitting down with their school staff and negotiating what teaching and learning should look like in their district. It's required by the executive order. Unfortunately, we have too many districts who are just simply not doing that," she says.