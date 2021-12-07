Minnesota economic forecast projects record $7.7 billion budget surplus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new economic forecast shows significant improvement to Minnesota's financial outlook.

Minnesota Management and Budget is projecting a record-breaking $7.7 billion surplus for the 2022-2023 biennium. It's Minnesota's first economic forecast since last February, when a projected $1.3 billion pandemic-related deficit swung to an expected $1.6 billion budget surplus.

“Today’s news is good for Minnesotans, and it makes one thing crystal clear: Our economy is strong," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. "Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made decisions to both save lives and protect our economy, and now, we have a remarkable chance to expand economic opportunity for all Minnesotans and move our state forward. It’s time to lower the costs of health care and child care, make it easier for parents to care for a newborn or sick family member, and help Minnesotans make ends meet.”

Leaders from both sides of the aisle say the extra cash on hand presents a remarkable opportunity to invest in residents. State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester), who chairs the upper chamber's tax committee, tells KIMT the surplus signals now is the time to provide tax relief.

"It's really important that we use this historic time to do smart, thoughtful, reasoned tax relief for Minnesotans. They need help, and these inflationary costs are continuing to hurt those who were already struggling the most through the pandemic."

Nelson adds, “Minnesota routinely has some of the highest tax burdens in our nation. This enormous surplus gives us the opportunity to dig deep into our tax structure and find ways to empower Minnesota families and drive economic growth through significant, broad tax relief. Far too many Minnesotans barely made it through the pandemic. Now inflation is adding to their struggles. It’s time to provide some relief.”

Minnesota Management and Budget says strong growth in income, consumer spending, and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenue growth in 2021.