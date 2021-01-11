Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota bars and restaurants were able to provide a taste of normalcy Monday, with the state easing restrictions on indoor dining.

While eateries could only fill their dining rooms to 50% capacity and serve customers in-person before 10 p.m., restaurants were eager to welcome staff and patrons back.

Patricia Reding of Saints on Second says she was busy yesterday doing extra sanitation and ensuring the space was safe for guests.

Reding adds with all the changes those in the hospitality industry have experienced over the past several months, she thinks it's important to keep a cool head.

"When this first all happened, it was kind of like, 'oh, it's going to last two weeks, oh it's going last two months. oh it's going to last who knows how long,'" said Reding. "You have to, as a person, for your own mental health, just go with the flow."

Reding says Monday was somewhat busier than usual, with people dining in for breakfast and lunch, while take-out orders were still going strong. She encourages everyone in Rochester to support independent restaurants during this difficult time for them.