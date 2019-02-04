Minnesota duo to stand trial for North Iowa hotel assault

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is now set for a bloody beating in a Worth County hotel room.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 40 of Owatonna, and Kadra A. Bashir, 32 of Minneapolis, are both accused of assaulting a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road on December 1, 2018. Authorities say the victim was left with a swollen shut left eye and blood all over her face.



Kadra Bashir Kadra Bashir

Law enforcement says Bashir held the woman down while Mohammed repeatedly punched her.

Mohammed and Bashir have pleaded not guilty to willful injury and are set to stand trial beginning April 3.