Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota duo to stand trial for North Iowa hotel assault

Abdirizak Mohammed Abdirizak Mohammed

Authorities say victim was left with blood all over her face.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is now set for a bloody beating in a Worth County hotel room.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 40 of Owatonna, and Kadra A. Bashir, 32 of Minneapolis, are both accused of assaulting a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road on December 1, 2018. Authorities say the victim was left with a swollen shut left eye and blood all over her face.


Kadra Bashir

Law enforcement says Bashir held the woman down while Mohammed repeatedly punched her.

Mohammed and Bashir have pleaded not guilty to willful injury and are set to stand trial beginning April 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events