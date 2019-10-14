Clear

Minnesota duo sentenced for North Iowa beating

Abdirizak Mohammed
Abdirizak Mohammed

Female victim left bloodied in a Northwood hotel room.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota duo is sentenced for a bloody beating in a Worth County hotel room.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 41 of Owatonna, and Kadra A. Bashir, 33 of Minneapolis, were accused of assaulting a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road on December 1, 2018. Court documents say the victim was left with a swollen shut left eye and blood all over her face.


Kadra Bashir

Mohammed pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and received 30 days in jail, with credit for time served. Bashir pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for time served.

Authorities say Bashir held the woman down while Mohammed repeatedly punched her.

