Minnesota duo plead not guilty to North Iowa crimes

NORTHWOOD, Minn. – A Minnesota duo is pleading not guilty to multiple crimes stemming from a North Iowa incident.

Calvin James Lloyd Myhre, 30 of Glenville, MN, and Theresa Book, 35 of Glenville, MN, were arrested on February 27. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it tried to pull the two over in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Avenue but their vehicle went into the ditch and Myhre and Book ran from the scene.

Deputies say they caught Book right away but Myhre escaped. A search found footprints going through fields to a home in the 600 block of Silver Lake Road, where the residents said they were surprised to find Myhre in their home. A 911 call then came in about an intruder in a shed in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Avenue. Deputies arrested Myhre at the scene.

Investigators say methamphetamine was found near the vehicle abandoned by Myhre and Book.

Myhre has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and two counts of third-degree burglary. His trial is set for April 28. Book has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. Her trial is scheduled to begin on June 9.