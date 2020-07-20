Minnesota duo arrested in Worth County for 'dozens' of THC cartridges

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota duo is arrested after law enforcement says they were caught with dozens of THC vape cartridges and of marijuana.

Exodus Sirleaf, 24 of Robbinsdale, MN, and Mary Joanna Wisuri, 23 of St. Paul, MN, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were pulled over for traffic violations just after 11 pm Sunday night near mile marker 214 on Interstate 35.

Court documents state the vehicle smelled of marijuana and Sirleaf, the driver, had dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes. Authorities say Sirleaf failed field sobriety tests and a search of the vehicle found more than 60 cartridges for THC vape pens and an undisclosed amount of marijuana. Investigators say the drugs were in the possession of both Sirleaf and Wisuri. Both are being held in the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond.