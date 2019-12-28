Minnesota downs Florida International, 89-62, in men's basketball

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points, and Daniel Oturu added 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Minnesota in a 89-62 win against Florida International on Saturday.

Marcus Carr, who had 35 points two games prior in a win against then No. 3-ranked Ohio State, chipped in with 17 points for Minnesota.

Devon Andrews had 14 points to lead FIU after scoring just three in the first half due to foul trouble. Osasumwen Osaghae, who started the game leading the nation in blocks, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Panthers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.