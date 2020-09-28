Minnesota death toll exceeds 2,000 over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is hitting a grim milestone. The state surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, and now the number is at 2,015.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs explains as the pandemic progresses, health officials are doing everything they can to minimize people getting sick and dying but unfortunately, there will surely be more ill people and deaths before we reach the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It does take a community-wide effort to limit the damage done as the pandemic moves through our community and through the country," he says.

Briggs says as we cross the 2,000 deaths line, it's important to remember it's not jsut a number; It's someone's life lost. For those who have survived the virus, we still don't know the long-term impact COVID-19 will have on their health.

"2,000 isn't just a number. There's a life and a family behind each of those 2,000 people. It's a reminder to us of the stark reality of the situation that we're living through in this country right now," says Briggs.

Rising death tolls aren't just happening locally. We're closing in one million deaths worldwide, and have reached more than 200,000 deaths across the U.S.

From Friday to Monday, Olmsted County jumped more than 100 positive cases over the weekend. Briggs says the midwest overall seems to be a current hot area for transmission in the country. The Dakotas, Wisconsin, and Iowa are seeing big spikes. Minnesota is not quite as impacted at the moment, but Briggs says he's beginning to see warning signs in Olmsted County.

He also notes case numbers are not the only important factor to consider. "We can look at our case number and that tells us something. That's important. It also is subject though to how much testing we're doing, and a number of other variables. So we're looking at the percentage of positive cases, we're looking at where cases are in the community," Briggs explains.