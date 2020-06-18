Minnesota data shows a decrease in COVID-19 cases, health officials remain cautious during reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Olmsted County is still seeing cases of COVID-19 the public health department says there's been a decrease in recent weeks.

Currently Olmsted County Public Health Department says there were 22 COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the total up to 832.

There has also been another death of a woman in her 60's who had underlying health conditions bringing that total up to 13 in Olmsted County.

Executive Director Graham Briggs says across Minnesota data is showing there's a decrease in cases based on hospitalizations and ICU beds and Olmsted County is following that trend.

Brigs says in order to prevent another spike in cases we need to continue being smart as we reopen.

He explained, "There's going to inherently be more risk with reopening and mask usage and social distancing, when it comes to that, are much more important so that we decrease that risk. For those that may be at higher risk or are living with or in close contact with others that are at high risk I think they'll really want to think about their life situation when they're making decisions about going out, how often and how crowded venues are."

The department says its been monitoring COVID-19 transmission with current protests happening in the wake of George Floyd's death and with places opening up again.

Briggs said, "We don't see any evidence of amplification of transmission associated with the reopening or protests at this point but it's still a little early to tell."

The health department also announced that the Graham Park collection site will be closed on July 4 & 5 but will reopen on Sunday, July 6 from 10AM-4PM.