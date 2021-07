Violent crimes in Minnesota rose significantly in 2020, including a 58-percent increase in murders.

The Minnesota BCA released data Tuesday and said the state had 185 murders in 2020, which is the highest on record.

The BCA said 75 percent of the murders were committed with a firearm, up 69 percent from 2019.

Additionally, arson cases rose 53 percent from 2019 with 710 being reported.

There was also an increase in officer-involved shootings, which jumped from 25 in 2019 to 31 in 2020.