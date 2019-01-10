Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota court: Relatives should be included in child placement cases

An appeals court says child welfare agencies in Minnesota must have a court hearing before ruling out family members as adoptive parents for neglected children.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 6:46 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An appeals court says child welfare agencies in Minnesota must have a court hearing before ruling out family members as adoptive parents for neglected children.

The ruling involves Anoka County Social Services. The three-judge panel recently ruled the agency violated state law when it denied a woman's petition to be the adoptive parent of her three grandchildren without first obtaining a court order to exclude her.

The Star Tribune reports the children were removed from their parents' custody because of drug abuse. They were placed with foster parents who were not related. The grandmother was never notified.

Child welfare advocates say the ruling send a clear message that social service agencies cannot automatically exclude relatives in adoption proceedings and that they should be a priority in placement options.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Sunny skies and a wind shift will start a warm up for Thursday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown

Image

Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Community Events