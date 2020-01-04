Clear

Minnesota couple celebrates twins born in different decades

A Minnesota couple is celebrating the birth of twins born in different decades. Melissa and Ben Mase, of Cologne, became parents to George and Remi on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, respectively.

The Star Tribune reports that George was born at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, while Remi arrived at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The doctors and nurses at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia wore “Happy New Year” party hats and served the couple mocktails after the second birth. The father says there was “quite a bit of hooting and hollering” in the delivery room.

The mother and twins are healthy.

