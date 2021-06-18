Minnesota counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say a handful of Minnesota counties with low COVID-19 vaccination rates have slightly higher cases of the coronavirus.

Among the 10 counties with COVID-19 rates of 5 per 10,000 people or higher in the week ending June 5, none had vaccination rates that were above the state average.

The figures have Gov. Tim Walz concerned that some regions could be breeding grounds for more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

Walz says the pockets of low vaccination rates are starting to see in increase in some of the variants.