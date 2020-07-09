Minnesota counties and cities sharing nearly $600M in pandemic aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly $600 million in federal aid has been distributed to local governments around Minnesota affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Local governments across the state are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their budgets and the services they provide,” says Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans. “The funds authorized by Governor Walz with input from the legislature will help these local governments effectively respond to this public health emergency.”

The funding is part of the federal CARES Act and was authorized for distribution by Governor Walz in late June.

“Getting this aid to counties, cities, and towns quickly and accurately is a priority for our department,” says Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We were able to distribute over 70% of the allotted funds in less than two weeks, and we will continue to work with local governments to ensure they receive funds in a timely manner as more of them apply for their aid.”

Receiving money in southeastern Minnesota are:

Dodge County - $2,532,644

Fillmore County - $2,578,859

Freeborn County - $3,726,087

Mower County - $4,905,142

Olmsted County - $19,094,680

Blooming Prairie - $150,078

Cannon Falls - $310,327

Dodge Center - $208,240

Hartland - $23,205

Lanesboro - $57,560

Owatonna - $1,965,401

Rochester - $8,848,261

Spring Valley - $188,727

Winona - $2,049,782