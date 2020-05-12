Minnesota coronavrius death toll tops 600

New deaths: - 23

Total deaths: - 614- Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 501

New cases: - 695

Total cases: - 12,494. Number of health care workers: 1,436



Patients no longer needing isolation: 8,223

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,799

Hospitalized as of today: 496

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 199

