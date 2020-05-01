Minnesota coronavirus update: 28 more deaths, including 2 in Olmsted County

New deaths: - 28 (2 in Olmsted, giving the county 8)
Total deaths: - 371
New cases: - 594
Total cases: - 5,730
Patients no longer needing isolation: 2,282
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,096
Hospitalized as of today: 369
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 118
