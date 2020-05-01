Minnesota coronavirus update: 28 more deaths, including 2 in Olmsted County

New deaths: - 28 (2 in Olmsted, giving the county 8)

Total deaths: - 371

New cases: - 594

Total cases: - 5,730

Patients no longer needing isolation: 2,282

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,096

Hospitalized as of today: 369

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 118

