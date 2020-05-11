Minnesota reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 528 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials have reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota to raise the state's total to 591. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 528 new confirmed coronavirus infections to bring the state’s total case count to 11,799.

Officials say that’s an undercount because not everyone who gets infected gets tested, though the state is working to make testing more widely available. Experts also point out that not everyone who gets infected displays symptoms. The department said 452 people were hospitalized as of Monday, an increase of 18 from Sunday, with 194 of them in intensive care, down five from Sunday

New deaths: - 13

Total deaths: - 591 - Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 472

New cases: - 528

Total cases: - 11,799 (Number of health care workers: 1,379)



Patients no longer needing isolation: 7,536

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,716

Hospitalized as of today: 452

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 194

