Minnesota reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 528 new cases

Gov. Tim Walz gestures at a presentation during news conference inside the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. AP photo

The state's death toll is 591.

Posted: May 11, 2020 11:16 AM
Updated: May 11, 2020 11:56 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials have reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota to raise the state's total to 591. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 528 new confirmed coronavirus infections to bring the state’s total case count to 11,799.

Officials say that’s an undercount because not everyone who gets infected gets tested, though the state is working to make testing more widely available. Experts also point out that not everyone who gets infected displays symptoms. The department said 452 people were hospitalized as of Monday, an increase of 18 from Sunday, with 194 of them in intensive care, down five from Sunday

New deaths: - 13

Total deaths: - 591 - Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 472

New cases: - 528

Total cases: - 11,799 (Number of health care workers: 1,379) 

Patients no longer needing isolation: 7,536

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,716

Hospitalized as of today: 452

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 194

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3558389
Stearns14055
Nobles12552
Ramsey92045
Anoka54929
Dakota43015
Olmsted3689
Kandiyohi2841
Washington24715
Clay23517
Scott1401
Rice1141
Martin1124
Sherburne1091
Wright1021
St. Louis9212
Benton922
Carver821
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth650
Carlton640
Steele600
Polk521
Cottonwood460
Mower450
Freeborn440
Todd360
Jackson320
Murray290
Le Sueur290
Itasca280
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Otter Tail230
Crow Wing231
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago201
Rock190
Unassigned180
Lyon170
Douglas160
Waseca160
Morrison140
Wabasha130
Fillmore131
McLeod120
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman100
Kanabec90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Isanti70
Chippewa60
Beltrami60
Renville60
Swift50
Pope50
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Lincoln30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Red Lake20
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11944

Reported Deaths: 265
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk223860
Woodbury16278
Black Hawk149323
Linn82758
Marshall7213
Dallas6766
Johnson5517
Muscatine48822
Tama32913
Louisa2823
Scott2808
Jasper2388
Wapello2180
Dubuque1917
Crawford1761
Washington1597
Allamakee1114
Pottawattamie852
Sioux840
Poweshiek795
Plymouth590
Bremer585
Story581
Clinton561
Henry431
Warren420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Benton351
Boone340
Guthrie330
Buena Vista310
Jones310
Fayette240
Iowa240
Clayton232
Buchanan230
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Osceola190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Butler120
Monona120
Hardin120
Madison111
Hamilton100
Audubon100
Page100
Clay90
Delaware91
Webster90
Davis90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw60
Clarke60
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Jefferson60
Montgomery40
Monroe40
Cherokee40
Floyd41
Adair30
Winnebago30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Kossuth20
Worth20
Sac20
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Union10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Decatur00
