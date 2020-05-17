Minnesota coronavirus update: 22 deaths, 699 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 699 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to nearly 15,670. The figure includes 46 new positive tests involving health care workers, increasing the total to 1,811. The updated report includes 22 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 722.
Health officials said 587 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 2,090 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 487 remain in those facilities, with 221 in intensive care. Nearly 11,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.
New deaths: - 22
Total deaths: - 722. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 587
New cases: - 699
Total cases: - 15,668. Number of health care workers: 1,811
Patients no longer needing isolation: 10,897
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,090
Hospitalized as of today: 487
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 221
