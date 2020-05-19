MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 and 665 new confirmed cases as the number of people hospitalized with it grows. The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday the state’s death toll has risen to 748, while confirmed cases rose to 17,029. The department also reports a one-day high of 545 patients were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, a jump of 57.
Patients in intensive care held steady at 229, matching a high set Monday. Minnesota on Wednesday will announce plans to let bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation start reopening in phases.
New deaths: - 17 (10th death reported in Olmsted County)
Total deaths: - 748. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 608
New cases: - 665
Total cases: - 17,029. Number of health care workers: 1,949
Patients no longer needing isolation: 11,540
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,221
Hospitalized as of today: 545
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 229
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to new high; Olmsted County announces 10 death
- Olmsted County announces 1st coronavirus-related death
- Minnesota announces 19 new deaths in state's biggest 1-day jump
- COVID-19 cases go up in Olmsted County
- 143 cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County
- 198 cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County
- Hjerleid announces run for Olmsted County Attorney
- Freeborn county announces 2018 Rose Olmsted award
- Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths