Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to new high; Olmsted County announces 10 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 and 665 new confirmed cases as the number of people hospitalized with it grows. The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday the state’s death toll has risen to 748, while confirmed cases rose to 17,029. The department also reports a one-day high of 545 patients were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, a jump of 57.

Patients in intensive care held steady at 229, matching a high set Monday. Minnesota on Wednesday will announce plans to let bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation start reopening in phases.

New deaths: - 17 (10th death reported in Olmsted County)

Total deaths: - 748. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 608

New cases: - 665

Total cases: - 17,029. Number of health care workers: 1,949



Patients no longer needing isolation: 11,540

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,221

Hospitalized as of today: 545

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 229

