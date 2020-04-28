Minnesota coronavirus death toll tops 300

New deaths: - 15
Total deaths: - 301
New cases: - 365
Total cases: - 4,181
Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,912
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 912
Hospitalized as of today: 314
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 120
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
