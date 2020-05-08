Minnesota coronavirus positive tests top 10,000; Olmsted County with 9th death

New deaths: - 26 (9th death reported in Olmsted County).
Total deaths: - 534 - Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 434
New cases: - 723
Total cases: - 10,088 (Number of health care workers: 1,270)
Patients no longer needing isolation: 5,697
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,549
Hospitalized as of today: 473
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 198
