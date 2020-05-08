Minnesota coronavirus positive tests top 10,000; Olmsted County with 9th death

New deaths: - 26 (9th death reported in Olmsted County).

Total deaths: - 534 - Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 434

New cases: - 723

Total cases: - 10,088 (Number of health care workers: 1,270)



Patients no longer needing isolation: 5,697

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,549

Hospitalized as of today: 473

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 198

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info