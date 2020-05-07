Minnesota coronavirus death toll tops 500

New deaths: - 23

Total deaths: - 508 (Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 407)

New cases: - 786

Total cases: - 9,365. Number of health care workers: 1,205



Patients no longer needing isolation: 5,308

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,459

Hospitalized as of today: 435

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 182

