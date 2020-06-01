Minnesota coronavirus death toll at 1,050

New deaths: - 10

Total deaths: - 1,050. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 855

New cases: - 361

Total cases: - 25,208. Number of health care workers: 2,725

Total approximate number of completed tests: 255,592

Patients no longer needing isolation: 19,441

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 3,086

Hospitalized as of today: 549

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 253

