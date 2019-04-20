Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota conservation officer killed on Cross Lake

Man thrown from boat while responding to a call about a body in the water.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE CITY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer died after being thrown from a boat while responding to a call about a possible body in a lake near Pine City.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the officer has been identified as Eugene Wynn. He'd been a conservation officer since 2001.

Wynn was responding with Pine County Sheriff's deputies Friday night to a report from anglers that there might be a body in Cross Lake. The sheriff's office says Wynn and a deputy were thrown from their boat within a minute of launching into the lake.

Authorities say rescuers were able to reach the deputy but Wynn slipped beneath the surface of the lake before he could be reached.

The sheriff's office says they have not found the object that prompted the initial call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Image

Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke University

Image

Hwy 18 Intersection: A Call for Change

Community Events