Minnesota company recalls snowblowers over amputation fears

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Thousands of snowblowers are being recalled due to the threat of amputation.

About 6,700 Toro Power Max Snowthrowers sold nationwide between November 2020 and January 2021 are being recalled by the company over reports the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released. The roughly $1,200 snowblower was sold online and The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and authorize Toro dealers.

The company says it has received five reports of the auger not stopping but no one has been injured so far. Consumers should immediately stop using the snowblower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

This recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website at https://www.toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information.

The Toro Company is headquartered in Bloomington. It says these snowblowers were built in Juarez, Mexico.