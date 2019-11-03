Clear

Minnesota college student warned to stop Krispy Kreme resales

Company has not had a store in Minnesota for 11 years.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An enterprising Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers in the Twin Cities area has been warned by the confectionary giant to stop.

There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, would drive 270 miles (430 kilometers) to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts.

But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop. The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Krispy Kreme has not returned an Associated Press email requesting comment Sunday.

Gonzalez, also known as "The Donut Guy," would have made his 20th run to Iowa on Saturday. He told his Facebook followers on Thursday that he has been told he has to shut down operations.

"Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be," Gonzalez posted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain and snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doug Taylor commits to Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 11/2

Image

Grizzlies down Power 8-0

Image

2019 Iowa State XC meet

Image

Local non profit launches pledge donation campaign

Image

The Landing MN launches major pledge donation campaign

Image

Mason City students compete in robotics

Image

Students take hands on fire course

Image

Propane shortage causing delays in delivery

Image

Mabel-Canton falls in section title game to Medford

Community Events