Minnesota closing in on 900 coronavirus deaths

New deaths: - 12

Total deaths: - 881. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 717

New cases: - 745

Total cases: - 21.315. Number of health care workers: 2,373



Patients no longer needing isolation: 14,816

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,676

Hospitalized as of today: 605

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 248

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info