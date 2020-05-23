Minnesota closing in on 20,000 positive coronavirus cases

New deaths: - 10
Total deaths: - 852. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 697
New cases: - 847
Total cases: - 19,845. Number of health care workers: 2,287
Patients no longer needing isolation: 13,485
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,534
Hospitalized as of today: 568
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 215
