Minnesota clinic shooting brings premeditated murder charge

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of killing a staff member at a medical clinic and wounding four others during a February shooting is now facing an upgraded murder charge.

A grand jury indicted Gregory Ulrich with one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

He's also charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. Ulrich appeared in a Wright County District Court on Monday and remains detained.

His attorney has not commented on the upgraded charge. Prosecutors say Ulrich walked into the clinic on Feb. 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay. He is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs.