Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts: 'Christians go immediately to prayer'

KIMT NEWS 3 – The South Asia island county of Sri Lanka continues to mourn the devastating Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 300 people, including four Americans.

For Christians in southern Minnesota, it was any other Easter Sunday. For those in Sri Lanka, it was a day of terror and devastation.

“Most of our members would've learned of the bombings in Sri Lanka later that day,” Rev. Jesse Krusemark, the pastor at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waltham, said. “And that's when I learned of it.”

His congregation supports Edward Naumann, a missionary with ties to Minnesota who was in the country when the attacks unfolded.

Naumann sent back a letter to the pastor and people who follow his journey.

It read, in part: “We thank God that we are safe. Yet, we are also deeply saddened about the hundreds who have died, the many more injured, their families, and the entire country which is terribly affected by these dreadful crimes…In these last days, may the light of the gospel of Christ shine into the darkness. And may we be a light to the nations. Amen.”