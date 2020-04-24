Clear

Minnesota child maltreatment reports are decreasing, but that doesn't necessarily mean less abuse is happening

Minnesota kids won't be going back to school for the rest of the academic year, and home isn't always a happy place for some children.

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota kids won't be going back to school for the rest of the academic year, and home isn't always a happy place for some children. For some, it means spending more time with their abusers, and less time with people trainined to look out for child maltreatment.

Roughly 80% of child maltreatment reports received by the Minnesota Department of Human Services are from mandatory reporters, like educators and medical staff. Since Minnesota schools closed in March, there have been, on average, 45% less child maltreatment reports each week. This isn't attributed to less abuse happening, but it likely because kids aren't seeing their teachers and doctors as much now.

"I think the most important message for the community is to check in with their family, friends, neighbors, in a way that's safe. People are dealing with a lot of added stressors and its just really important to support each other right now," says Amy Shillabeer, director of Child and Family Services of Olmsted County.

In a statement to KIMT, Minnesota DHS said, "The department is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on children and families across Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the measures being taken to address it, are certainly creating stressful conditions for many families. Social isolation, unemployment and other economic stressors, as well as the general strain posed by the physical risks associated with this pandemic are all risks generally associated with increased rates of maltreatment. The department is working with counties and tribes to support them in doing outreach to families known to our child welfare system already. In addition, the state is working to support families in addressing the economic pressures they are facing as a result of COVID-19. The department has issued modifications to the response to child protection reports that keeps child safety at the forefront and allows for some limited use of virtual visits for alleged victims of maltreatment based on the risk and safety needs of the case."

If you suspect child abuse happening in Olmsted County, call 507-328-6400 on weekdays from 8 AM to 5 PM and pick option 3. Call 507-535-5625 after hours. You can also report an incident to your local police department.

