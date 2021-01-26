Minnesota changes registration process for pilot COVID-19 vaccine program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine pilot program is already undergoing changes to its registration process.

The program is no longer first-come, first-serve when making an appointment to get a vaccine. The sign-up process is now an online lottery.

The pilot vaccination program is still only open to those 65 and older along with some educators and child care providers.

However, the new change works by having eligible patients preregister for an opportunity to make an appointment.

Those looking to register can do so beginning every Tuesday starting at 5AM and ending at 5AM on Wednesday.

The state will then randomly select people to sign up for the next round of vaccines.

If you’re picked you’ll be notified on Wednesday by text, email or phone and then you’ll need to sign up for a specific time slot, as well as location, for your vaccine.

Minnesota’s CIO Tarek Tomes said, “The changes we've made put Minnesota at a better position to ramp up when more vaccine becomes available. Right at 5AM this morning we saw a peak of around 12,600 active user session on the mn.gov/COVID website.”

The state does say patients can register at any point during the 24-hour window and since it’s a lottery system singing up earlier won't mean you’re more likely to get a slot.

Tomes added as of Tuesday afternoon, “None of the registration slots have been filled yet and the random process will run at around 7AM tomorrow. The online registration process closes at 5AM and we'll begin the random process at 7AM.”

If you’re eligible and you’d like to sign up for the lottery you can call (833) 431-2053 or go online at mn.gov/vaccine.